LYSAKER, Norway, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its fourth-quarter 2025 report on 11 February 2026. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter and the full year.

Production and sales

Aker BP's net production (working interest) averaged 410.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) in the fourth quarter. Due to overlift of 20.8 mboepd, the net volume sold in the quarter was 431.4 mboepd.

For the full year 2025, net production averaged 420.1 mboepd, in line with the latest guidance of 410-425 mboepd and at the high end of the original guidance of 390-420 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd) Q4-25 Q3-25 2025 2024 Net production 410.6 414.0 420.1 439.0 Overlift/(underlift) 20.8 (17.9) 4.4 (9.0) Net volume sold 431.4 396.1 424.6 430.0 Of which liquids 372.5 340.0 365.5 370.2 Of which natural gas 58.9 56.1 59.0 59.8

Realised prices (USD/boe) Q4-25 Q3-25 2025 2024 Liquids 63.1 70.3 68.9 80.1 Natural gas 59.2 63.3 69.4 62.9

Reporting date

Aker BP will release its fourth-quarter 2025 report on 11 February 2026 at 06:00 CET. On the same day at 08:30 CET, management will present the results and provide its annual strategy update via a webcast. The webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp---fourth-quarter-2025-trading-update,c4292869

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker BP ASA