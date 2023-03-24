Aker BP ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting
Mar 24, 2023, 04:32 ET
FORNEBU, Norway, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker BP ASA will be held on Friday 14 April 2023 at 09:00 CEST.
The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akerbp.com/general-meeting.
Please find the following documents attached:
- Notice of Annual General Meeting
- Annual report 2022
- Remuneration report 2022
- Remuneration policy
- Proposal from the nomination committee
All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available at www.akerbp.com/general-meeting.
Contacts:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889
The following files are available for download:
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739889/92b48e0dec74fc0a.pdf
|
Notice of AGM 2023
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739889/807065773985a060.pdf
|
Proposal from nomination committe 2023
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739889/b3f8ff39cd1e07e3.pdf
|
Aker BP - Remuneration report 2022
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739889/9ba61e9733839c66.pdf
|
Aker BP - Annual report 2022
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739889/a00b855a28065cfc.pdf
|
Aker BP - Remuneration policy
