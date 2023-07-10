Aker BP ASA Termination of SDR programme and buyback of shares

News provided by

Aker BP ASA

10 Jul, 2023, 07:17 ET

FORNEBU,Norway, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5 June 2023, Aker BP announced its intention to terminate its Swedish Depository Receipt (SDR) programme, and that it had entered into an irrevocable agreement with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Oslofilialen (SEB) to acquire the outstanding Aker BP shares representing the remaining SDRs.

The price to be paid was agreed to be the volume-weighted average share price (VWAP) based on all transactions carried out and reported on the Oslo Stock Exchange for the period starting on market opening on 26 June 2023 and ending after market close on 7 July 2023.

The pricing period has now ended, resulting in a VWAP of NOK 254.1734. The number of shares remaining under the SDR programme is 1,361,646.

As a result, Aker BP will now purchase 1,361,646 own shares for a total consideration of NOK 346,094,193.42 (NOK 254.1734 per share). After this transaction, Aker BP holds 1,590,711 own shares, representing 0.25 percent of the company's share capital.

Payment to the SDR holders is expected to take place on or about 14 July 2023, as previously announced.

Contact:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

Also from this source

Aker BP second quarter 2023 trading update

Nine Aker BP-operated field development plans approved

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.