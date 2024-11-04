LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.60 (NOK 6.5946) per share as from today, 4 November 2024.

The payment date will be on or about 13 November 2024.

Contact:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp--ex-dividend-usd-0-60-today,c4058094

SOURCE Aker BP ASA