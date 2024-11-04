Aker BP: Ex dividend USD 0.60 today
News provided byAker BP ASA
Nov 04, 2024, 01:10 ET
LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.60 (NOK 6.5946) per share as from today, 4 November 2024.
The payment date will be on or about 13 November 2024.
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
