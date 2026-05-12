Aker BP: Ex dividend USD 0.6615 today

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Aker BP ASA

May 12, 2026, 02:35 ET

LYSAKER, Norway, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.6615 (NOK 6.12853) per share as from today, 12 May 2026.

The payment date will be on or about 21 May 2026.

CONTACT: 
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

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https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp--ex-dividend-usd-0-6615-today,c4345512

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

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