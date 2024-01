Aker BP fourth quarter 2023 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF ; AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the fourth quarter 2023. The company's equity production for the period was 444.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). Net volume sold in the quarter was 466.9 mboepd. For the full year 2023, production was 456.8 mboepd.

The shares in Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.55 (NOK 6.18822) per share as from today, 1 November 2023. The payment date will be on or...

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.