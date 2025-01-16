Aker BP: Fourth quarter 2024 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the fourth quarter of 2024 and provide its annual strategy update on 12 February 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter and the full year. 

Quarterly production: The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 449.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to underlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 439.2 mboepd.

Annual production: For the full year 2024, equity production averaged 439 mboepd, close to the high end of the guided range of 430-440 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd)

Q4-24

Q3-24

FY 2024

Net production

449.2

414.7

439.0

Overlift/(underlift)

(10.1)

(23.4)

(9.0)

Net volume sold

439.2

391.3

430.0

Of which liquids

373.5

345.0

370.2

Of which natural gas

65.7

46.4

59.8

.


Realised prices (USD/boe)

Q4-24

Q3-24

FY 2024

Liquids

74.1

80.3

80.1

Natural gas

79.0

63.5

62.9

The company will release its report for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, at 06:00 CET. On the same day at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results and provide its annual strategy update via a webcast, available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

