Aker BP: Key information related to cash dividend
27 Oct, 2023, 01:37 ET
LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following sets out the cash dividends to be paid by Aker BP in the fourth quarter 2023:
Dividend amount:
USD 0.55 per share
Declared currency:
USD
Last day of trading including right:
31 October 2023
Ex-date:
1 November 2023
Record date:
2 November 2023
Payment date:
9 November 2023
Date of approval:
26 October 2023
Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
