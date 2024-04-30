Aker BP: Minutes of Annual General Meeting
Apr 30, 2024, 10:40 ET
LYSAKER, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY), took place on 30 April 2024, conducted as a digital meeting with online participation. The minutes of the meeting are attached and are accessible on akerbp.com/general-meeting/.
During the general meeting, Øyvind Eriksen, Trond Brandsrud, Valborg Lundegaard, and Charles Ashley Heppenstall were re-elected, while Doris Reiter was newly elected as a director of the board, each serving a two-year term. Consequently, the board of Aker BP ASA is comprised of the following shareholder-elected directors (election period in brackets):
- Øyvind Eriksen, chair (2024-26)
- Anne Marie Cannon, deputy chair (2023-25)
- Trond Brandsrud, director (2024-26)
- Ashley Heppenstall, director (2024-26)
- Valborg Lundegaard, director (2024-26)
- Doris Reiter, director (2024-26)
- Kjell Inge Røkke, director (2023-25)
- Kate Thomson, director (2023-25)
Additionally, Svein Oskar Stoknes, Ingebret Hisdal, and Donna Riley were re-elected to the nomination committee for a two-year term.
All items on the agenda were approved, except for a shareholder proposal from Norwegian People's Aid, which was not approved.
Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217
