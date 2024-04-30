Aker BP: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

LYSAKER, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY), took place on 30 April 2024, conducted as a digital meeting with online participation. The minutes of the meeting are attached and are accessible on akerbp.com/general-meeting/.

During the general meeting, Øyvind Eriksen, Trond Brandsrud, Valborg Lundegaard, and Charles Ashley Heppenstall were re-elected, while Doris Reiter was newly elected as a director of the board, each serving a two-year term. Consequently, the board of Aker BP ASA is comprised of the following shareholder-elected directors (election period in brackets):

Øyvind Eriksen, chair (2024-26)

Anne Marie Cannon , deputy chair (2023-25)

, deputy chair (2023-25) Trond Brandsrud , director (2024-26)

, director (2024-26) Ashley Heppenstall , director (2024-26)

, director (2024-26) Valborg Lundegaard , director (2024-26)

, director (2024-26) Doris Reiter , director (2024-26)

, director (2024-26) Kjell Inge Røkke, director (2023-25)

Kate Thomson , director (2023-25)

Additionally, Svein Oskar Stoknes, Ingebret Hisdal, and Donna Riley were re-elected to the nomination committee for a two-year term.

All items on the agenda were approved, except for a shareholder proposal from Norwegian People's Aid, which was not approved.

Minutes from the meeting: minutes-AGM-2024.pdf

Contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

