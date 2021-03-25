Aker BP releases 2020 reports

TRONDHEIM, Norway, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP has today published the company's Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Annual Statement of Reserves for 2020. The reports are attached, and can also be found on the company's website www.akerbp.com

Annual Report 2020
Sustainability Report 2020
Statement of Reserves 2020

Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

