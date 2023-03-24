Aker BP releases 2022 reports

Aker BP ASA

Mar 24, 2023, 04:02 ET

FORNEBU, Norway, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) has today published the company's Annual Report, Sustainability Report, and Annual Statement of Reserves for 2022. The reports are attached, and are also available on the company's website www.akerbp.com.

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889

