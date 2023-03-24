Aker BP releases 2022 reports
Mar 24, 2023, 04:02 ET
FORNEBU, Norway, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) has today published the company's Annual Report, Sustainability Report, and Annual Statement of Reserves for 2022. The reports are attached, and are also available on the company's website www.akerbp.com.
Attachments:
CONTACT:
Contacts:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889
The following files are available for download:
|
Press release
|
AkerBPASA-2022-12-31-en.zip
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739884/bc796f816645ba6d.pdf
|
Aker BP - Annual report 2022
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739884/b3b6be9af1e1e6ff.pdf
|
Aker BP - Statement of reserves 2022
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739884/938826d06d79be79.pdf
|
Aker BP - Sustainability report 2022
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
Share this article