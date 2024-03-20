Aker BP releases 2023 Annual Report

LYSAKER, Norway, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) has today published its integrated annual report for 2023, combining financial, sustainability and remuneration reporting. The company has also today published its annual statement of reserves for 2023. The reports are attached, and are also available on the company's website www.akerbp.com.

Investor contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

Media contacts:
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

