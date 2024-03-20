LYSAKER, Norway, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) has today published its integrated annual report for 2023, combining financial, sustainability and remuneration reporting. The company has also today published its annual statement of reserves for 2023. The reports are attached, and are also available on the company's website www.akerbp.com.

Attachments:

Investor contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

Media contacts:

Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp-releases-2023-annual-report,c3943191

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3943191/2679085.pdf Aker BP Annual report 2023 https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3943191/2679720.zip AkerBPASA-2023-12-31-en.zip https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3943191/bce6ea81465bd4c6.pdf Aker BP Annual report 2023 https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3943191/82bbfd6fa9cc4d67.pdf Aker BP Statement of reserves 2023

SOURCE Aker BP ASA