Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces that SLB Capturi and Aker Solutions win contract to deliver carbon capture solution for Hafslund Celsio

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture (ACC ASA), an Aker Horizons portfolio company, today announced that SLB Capturi, in collaboration with Aker Solutions, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from Hafslund Celsio AS to deliver a carbon capture solution at their waste-to-energy facility at Klemetsrud, Oslo.

Hafslund Celsio is Norway's largest district heating supplier and the owner and operator of Norway's largest waste-to-energy plant. Hafslund Celsio's carbon capture project is part of Longship, the Norwegian Government's full value-chain carbon capture and storage project.

The contract award includes delivery of a carbon capture plant, liquefaction system, temporary storage, and loading facility at the waste incineration site. It also includes an intermediate CO2 storage and ship loading system at Oslo harbor, from where the CO2 will be transported to the Northern Lights permanent storage facility on the Norwegian continental shelf. When operational, which is anticipated by third quarter, 2029, the carbon capture plant is expected to capture 350,000 metric tons of CO2 annually.

The EPCIC award follows a cost reduction phase for Hafslund Celsio's project, which identified opportunities for efficiencies, including layout optimization. Innovative capture technology design enables the project to move forward. The project will now be delivered based on SLB Capturi's modularized Just Catch 400 unit. The space-efficient Just Catch design has been fundamental to enabling a viable, cost-effective solution by reducing onsite footprint, installation, and outfitting work.

About Aker Horizons:

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents.

About Aker Carbon Capture

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. Following an agreement with SLB, a joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture was established in June 2024. The JV, SLB Capturi, is headquartered in Oslo, with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA owning 20%, two strong companies with proven track record of building successful industrial businesses positioned for substantial growth.

