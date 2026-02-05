Aker Horizons ASA: Strategic update - Proposal to liquidate company and delist shares

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: "AKH) (the "Company") on 30 October 2025, regarding the Board of Directors' review of the Company's future strategy following the merger between Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH") and Aker HoldCo AS, through which AKH shareholders received compensation in the form of Aker ASA shares and cash (the "Merger").

Following completion of the Merger, the Company has no operational activities and no remaining investment portfolio. As of year-end 2025, the Company holds approximately NOK 17 million in cash and a receivable of approximately NOK 1.6 billion related to the subordinated convertible bond loan 2021/2026 with a principal amount of NOK 1,500,000,000 (ISIN NO 001 0921596). The bond is expected to be settled in full at maturity today, 5 February 2026, through this receivable. After settlement, the Company will have no material outstanding commitments or assets and will effectively be an empty listed entity.

As part of its strategic review, the Board of Directors has considered several alternative courses of action for the Company. No viable alternatives have been identified, and any new activity would require substantial new equity funding.

Based on this assessment, the Board has resolved to propose that the Company is liquidated and that an application is submitted for the delisting of the Company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting in the Company.

Based on current estimates, the remaining assets available for distribution as liquidation dividend are expected to be approximately NOK 4-6 million, subject to final accounts, settlement of liabilities, and costs associated with the liquidation and delisting process. Final amounts and timing remain uncertain.

A separate notice convening an extraordinary general meeting to consider the proposals to liquidate the Company and apply for delisting will follow shortly.

For further information:

Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, +47 41 42 33 28

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on 5 February 2026 at 08:30 CET.

