Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study for biomass combined heat and power facility in Germany

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study to implement carbon capture at a biomass combined heat and power (CHP) facility in Germany. The planned capture capacity will be 250,000 tonnes CO2 per year. For this project, Aker Carbon Capture aims to deliver its standardized Just Catch modular product.

"We are excited to be working on this decarbonization project in Germany. There is a clear momentum for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) in the German market, building on the country's funding program for climate protection, which was launched in June", said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

The study will assess the optimal CO2 capture, conditioning, liquefaction, and temporary storage facility as well as the heat recovery potential and heat integration solutions. This will reduce the total heating and cooling demands related to capturing and conditioning of the CO2.

This is the second study awarded to Aker Carbon Capture in Germany, Europe's largest economy and CO2 emitter. The country aims to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 65% by 2030 compared with 1990 and to become carbon neutral by 2045. CCUS has been identified as playing an important role in the country's goal to achieve these targets. The German government is expected to publish its Carbon Management Strategy this autumn.

At Twence's waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch plant with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. In May of this year, the company started the delivery of five Just Catch plants to Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, with a design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. These flagship projects contribute to Aker Carbon Capture's mission to standardize and modularize carbon capture plants, with reduced footprint and significant cost and energy benefits, to the mid-scale emitter market.

