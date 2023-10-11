Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study for biomass combined heat and power facility in Germany

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

11 Oct, 2023, 01:14 ET

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study to implement carbon capture at a biomass combined heat and power (CHP) facility in Germany. The planned capture capacity will be 250,000 tonnes CO2 per year. For this project, Aker Carbon Capture aims to deliver its standardized Just Catch modular product.

"We are excited to be working on this decarbonization project in Germany. There is a clear momentum for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) in the German market, building on the country's funding program for climate protection, which was launched in June", said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

The study will assess the optimal CO2 capture, conditioning, liquefaction, and temporary storage facility as well as the heat recovery potential and heat integration solutions. This will reduce the total heating and cooling demands related to capturing and conditioning of the CO2.

This is the second study awarded to Aker Carbon Capture in Germany, Europe's largest economy and CO2 emitter. The country aims to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 65% by 2030 compared with 1990 and to become carbon neutral by 2045. CCUS has been identified as playing an important role in the country's goal to achieve these targets. The German government is expected to publish its Carbon Management Strategy this autumn. 

At Twence's waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch plant with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. In May of this year, the company started the delivery of five Just Catch plants to Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, with a design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. These flagship projects contribute to Aker Carbon Capture's mission to standardize and modularize carbon capture plants, with reduced footprint and significant cost and energy benefits, to the mid-scale emitter market. 

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study for biomass combined heat and power facility in Germany

Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study to implement carbon capture at a biomass combined heat and power (CHP) facility in Germany....

Aker Carbon Capture appoints Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer

Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces the appointment of Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2023. Berg joins the company from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.