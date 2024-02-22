Aker Carbon Capture awarded study for waste-to-energy plants in Northern Europe

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a study from a European developer to assess the feasibility of integrating carbon capture at multiple biomass and waste-to-energy facilities. The four initial plants will be based on Aker Carbon Capture's modular Just Catch, which enables synergies across the projects, faster realization and reduced overall risk.

"We are excited to be working on this leading carbon capture initiative. We believe that our configurable Just Catch, which facilitates serial-produced carbon capture units, will provide cost and delivery benefits. By addressing our customer's specific requirements, we aim to contribute to the successful realization of their CCUS projects," said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

This award emphasizes Aker Carbon Capture's leading European market position with proven technology, modularized and standardized products and a major project portfolio. The European Commission recently presented a 90% net GHG emissions reduction proposal compared to 1990 levels as the recommended target for 2040. To deliver a reduction of net GHG emissions of 90%, the EU's GHG emissions in 2040 should be less than 850 MtCO2-eq and carbon removals should reach up to 400 MtCO2, a large part of which will have to be BECCS.

Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering seven carbon capture plants. In the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is in the final stages of delivering a Just Catch 100 at the Twence waste-to-energy facility. For Heidelberg Materials' cement plant in Brevik Norway, Aker Carbon Capture is delivering a carbon capture plant with a capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year. The company is also delivering five Just Catch 100 units to Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, with a total design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. These flagship projects contribute to Aker Carbon Capture's mission to serial produce carbon capture units for the mid-scale emitter market.

