Aker Carbon Capture awarded study for waste-to-energy plants in Northern Europe

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

22 Feb, 2024, 01:15 ET

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a study from a European developer to assess the feasibility of integrating carbon capture at multiple biomass and waste-to-energy facilities. The four initial plants will be based on Aker Carbon Capture's modular Just Catch, which enables synergies across the projects, faster realization and reduced overall risk.  

"We are excited to be working on this leading carbon capture initiative. We believe that our configurable Just Catch, which facilitates serial-produced carbon capture units, will provide cost and delivery benefits. By addressing our customer's specific requirements, we aim to contribute to the successful realization of their CCUS projects," said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture. 

This award emphasizes Aker Carbon Capture's leading European market position with proven technology, modularized and standardized products and a major project portfolio. The European Commission recently presented a 90% net GHG emissions reduction proposal compared to 1990 levels as the recommended target for 2040. To deliver a reduction of net GHG emissions of 90%, the EU's GHG emissions in 2040 should be less than 850 MtCO2-eq and carbon removals should reach up to 400 MtCO2, a large part of which will have to be BECCS. 

Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering seven carbon capture plants. In the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is in the final stages of delivering a Just Catch 100 at the Twence waste-to-energy facility. For Heidelberg Materials' cement plant in Brevik Norway, Aker Carbon Capture is delivering a carbon capture plant with a capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year. The company is also delivering five Just Catch 100 units to Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, with a total design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. These flagship projects contribute to Aker Carbon Capture's mission to serial produce carbon capture units for the mid-scale emitter market. 

Media contact:
Marianne Stigset, mob: +47 41 18 84 82, email: [email protected] 

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture awarded study for waste-to-energy plants in Northern Europe

Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a study from a European developer to assess the feasibility of integrating carbon capture at multiple biomass...

Aker Carbon Capture awarded study for capturing biogenic CO2 in Sweden

Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study by Nordbex AB, a Swedish developer of modular carbon negative power plants, for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.