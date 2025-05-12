Aker Horizons ASA - Launch of buy-back offer for Convertible Bonds

FORNEBU, Norway, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company" or "Aker Horizons") on 9 May 2025 whereby the Company among other things announced a contemplated merger, an early repayment of its NOK 2.5 billion green bond and that the Company will offer to repurchase its NOK 1.6 billion Convertible Bond 2021/2026 with ISIN NO0010921596 (the bonds issued thereunder, the "Convertible Bonds").

The Company has today launched an irrevocable offer to all holders of Convertible Bonds to buy back Convertible Bonds in cash at a price equal to 93 per cent. of par value of the Convertible Bonds (the "Offer"). Aker Capital AS, which holds Convertible Bonds equalling NOK 1.3 billion par value, has undertaken not to accept the redemption offer.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA (the "Manager") has been engaged as Manager to the Company for the Offer. Bondholders who are eligible to participate in the Offer will be contacted by the Manager and may otherwise reach out to the Manager (email: [email protected]) to receive the bondholders offer form relating to the Offer.

Any Bondholders who wish to accept the Offer must have delivered a duly completed bondholders offer form to the Manager within 16:00 CEST on 16 May 2025. The Company expects to be able to publish the result of the Offer on or about 19 May 2025.

Contacts:

Kristoffer Dahlberg, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 91 12 44 75

Email: [email protected]



Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations

Tel: +47 97 11 82 92

Email: [email protected]

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication is not an offer to sell or purchase any securities, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such solicitation is not authorized or would be unlawful. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

