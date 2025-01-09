Aker Horizons ASA: Fixed income investor meetings and potential new bond issue

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and Nordea as Global Coordinators and Senior Bookrunners and SEB and Danske Bank as Joint Lead Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 9 January 2025.

A NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4-year tenor may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions (the "Bond Issue"). The proceeds from the potential bond issue will go to eligible activities in accordance with the Company's green finance framework, which includes a refinancing (in whole or in parts) of the Company's outstanding NOK 2,500 million unsecured bond maturing in August 2025 (ISIN: NO0010923220) ("AKH01").

The credit investor presentation that will be used during the investor meetings is available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/ .

For further information, please contact:

Kristoffer Dahlberg, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 91 12 44 75

Email: [email protected]

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations

Tel: +47 41 64 31 07

Email: [email protected]

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Mats Ektvedt, Partner in Corporate Communications, on 9 January 2025 at 08:15 CET.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication is not an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, any securities, or the solicitation of a proxy, in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such offer, sale or solicitation is not authorized or would be unlawful. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will be" and similar expressions. You are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, and that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements contained herein. The forward-looking statements in this communication speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

