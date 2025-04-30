Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to presentation of first-quarter results 2025

FORNEBU, Norway, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Thursday 8 May 2025, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CEST.

Date: Thursday 8 May 2025
Time: 08:30 CEST
Language: English
Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors

Questions can be submitted prior to and during the presentation to [email protected]

For further information, please contact:
Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 97 11 82 92
Email: [email protected]
Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28
Email: [email protected]

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents.
www.akerhorizons.com

