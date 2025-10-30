Aker Horizons ASA: Q3 key financials

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: "AKH" or the "Company"), today announces the key financials for the third quarter of 2025.

The merger encompassing all business activities of the Aker Horizons group between its subsidiary, Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH"), and Aker HoldCo AS (previously AKH HoldCo AS) a fully owned subsidiary of Aker Capital AS, (the "Merger") was completed 11 September 2025 and the AKH shareholders have received the agreed Merger compensation in the form of Aker ASA shares and cash.

In the third quarter of 2025, AKH has been focusing on completion of the Merger and assessing the company's future strategic options following the Merger. Operating expenses were NOK 7 million, net financial expenses NOK 27 million and the net loss was NOK 34 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company had net cash (after current liabilities) of NOK 20 million at quarter end as well as a convertible loan of approximately NOK 1.6 billion with maturity date 5 February 2026 with a corresponding receivable from Aker HoldCo.

The Board of Directors continues the work to define the future strategy for AKH. The Company currently has no operational activities or investment capacity, and only limited financial resources to support ongoing operations. Any future business activity is likely to require a substantial injection of equity capital. Should the strategic review determine that such activity and funding is not feasible, liquidation may emerge as the only viable alternative. As stated in the H1 2025 report published 15 July, there is significant uncertainty related to the Company's future strategy and consequently, risk in respect of the continued listing of its shares. The Board of Directors will revert to the market when the future strategy is defined.

