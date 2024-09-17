Aker Horizons ASA: Lars P. Sørvaag Sperre appointed new CEO; Kristian Røkke proposed nominated as Chairman

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Lars P. Sørvaag Sperre as its Chief Executive Officer effective from 1 October 2024. Mr. Sperre will succeed Kristian Røkke, whom Aker ASA ("Aker") will propose to the Nomination Committee of Aker Horizons to be appointed as Chairman of the Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Lars as Aker Horizons' new CEO. His extensive track record with industrial development activities and capital markets, as well as having navigated complex situations in Norske Skog, will allow him to hit the ground running in steering the company through its next phase," said Øyvind Eriksen, CEO of Aker ASA and current Chairman of Aker Horizons. "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Kristian for his leadership the last four years. His new role as Chairman of the Board will ensure continuity for the company going forward."

Lars P. S. Sperre will assume the role as CEO, effective 1 October 2024. Mr. Sperre's experience includes a 17-year career at Norske Skog, including as SVP Corporate Strategy and CEO. He holds a law degree from the University of Bergen.

Aker will propose to the Nomination Committee of Aker Horizons that Kristian Røkke takes the position of Chairman of the Board of Aker Horizons ("the Board"). Further, Aker will propose that Øyvind Eriksen is named Deputy Chairman of the Board. The Board remains otherwise unchanged. The Nomination Committee has been informed of Aker's planned proposal and will discuss it at its earliest convenience. Aker Horizons will soon call for an Extraordinary General Meeting.

"The energy transition continues to be both an enormous investment challenge and an unprecedented opportunity. Over the past four years, we have experienced firsthand the complexities of being a first mover in emerging markets and new technologies, while achieving progress in advancing the energy industry's path to Net Zero. I am confident these experiences will serve us well as the industry continues to evolve. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of this journey in my new role as Chairman," said Kristian Røkke.

"Investments in renewables have faced headwinds the last few years, but opportunities ahead are considerable. I am honored and ready to carry the baton in Aker Horizons and look forward to joining the team," said Lars P.S. Sperre.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Mats Ektvedt, Partner in Corporate Communications, on 17 September 2024 at 08:15 CEST.

