Aker Horizons ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made today by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") regarding the satisfaction of the conditions for the distribution of the Company's shares in AKHH as a dividend in-kind (the "Dividend Shares") to the Company's shareholders, where each Company share entitles the owner to receive one (1) AKHH share.

AKH HoldCo AS will, as a result of the distribution, receive 464,285,714 Dividend Shares.

In addition, the following primary insiders (PDMRs) of the Company and close associates of PDMRs will, as a result of the distribution, receive Dividend Shares as follows (calculated based on their current shareholding in the Company):

Svein Oskar Stoknes , member of the Board of Directors of the Company, will receive 33,273 Dividend Shares;

, member of the Board of Directors of the Company, will receive 33,273 Dividend Shares; Frode Strømø, General Counsel of the Company, will receive 17,428 Dividend Shares; and

Kristoffer Dahlberg , Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will receive 62 Dividend Shares.

The shares in AKHH are linked to the Company's shares, cf. the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Please refer to the attached PDMR forms for further details.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre

Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92

E-mail: [email protected]

Media:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

SOURCE Aker Horizons

