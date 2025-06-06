Aker Horizons ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice published on 15 May 2025, including to decrease the share capital and to distribute the Company's shares in Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH") as dividend-in-kind to the Company's shareholders, subject to, among other things, completion of the share capital decrease and the conditions to complete the merger between AKHH and Aker MergerCo AS (the "Merger") having been met. The Merger is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025. The Board of Directors will later decide on and communicate key dates for the dividend in-kind distribution.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/general-meetings/.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre

Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92

E-mail: [email protected]

Media:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

