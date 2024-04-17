Aker Horizons ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

LYSAKER, Norway, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Aker Horizons ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 21 March 2024. Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/.

The general meeting re-elected all shareholder-appointed directors to the board. Kimberly Mathisen and Trond Brandsrud were re-elected in their current positions as directors for a period of two years, and Lene Landøy was re-elected as deputy for a period of two years.

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Director of Communications and External Affairs

Tel: +47 41 18 84 82

Email: [email protected]

Stian Andreassen, head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 41 64 31 07

Email: [email protected]

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

