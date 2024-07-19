Aker Horizons ASA: Settlement of share program

FORNEBU, Norway, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the share program for senior executives in Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company"), whereby senior executives in the Company subscribed for a certain number of shares in Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AHH") in 2021 which may be exchanged for shares in the Company.

The lock-up period for the shares in AHH expired in January 2024 and the share program will now be settled by sale of the shares in AHH to Aker Horizons ASA at a price of NOK 2.845 per share. The share price is based on a ten days' volume weighted average trading price of the Company in accordance with the terms of the share program. The transactions will be carried out by sale to the Company of the participants' respective holding companies by which the shares in AHH are held. The holding companies will be liquidated so that 100% of the shares in AHH will be held directly by the Company.

As settlement of share program, Kristian Røkke has sold 793,131 shares in AHH, and Nanna Tollefsen, Executive Director, has sold 158,626 shares in AHH. Two other former senior executives have also sold their shares in AHH to the Company as part of settlement of the share program.

Please see attached primary insider notification forms in accordance with MAR article 19.

For further information, please contact:

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, [email protected]

Mats Ektvedt, Corporate Communications, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28, [email protected]

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--settlement-of-share-program,c4016974

The following files are available for download: