OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting in Aker Horizons ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 26 February 2026 where it was resolved to liquidate the Company.

The Company's Board of Directors has in accordance with section 16-6 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act prepared a liquidation balance sheet as of 28 February 2026. The liquidation balance sheet has been audited by the Company's auditor. Both the balance sheet and the auditor's report are attached hereto. The liquidation balance sheet and the auditor's report will be distributed to the shareholders of the Company prior to final liquidation and is also available at the Company's registered office as required by the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

Reference is further made to the announcement made by Oslo Børs on 18 March 2026 regarding its decision to delist the Company's shares from trading on Euronext Oslo Børs as of 20 April 2026, with the last day of trading on 17 April 2026. Following the delisting, the Company will only publish announcements to shareholders on its website www.akerhorizons.com until final liquidation, including notice(s) of general meeting(s), annual accounts, information regarding the final liquidation accounts and proposed liquidation dividend.

For further information:

Media and Investors:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--under-liquidation--liquidation-balance-sheet,c4328309

The following files are available for download: