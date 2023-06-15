Aker Horizons selected to join Euronext Tech Leaders Index

Aker Horizons

15 Jun, 2023, 04:27 ET

FORNEBU, Norway, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: AKH), a developer of green energy and green industry, has been selected to join the Euronext Tech Leaders Index, as part of Euronext's Tech Leaders initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies.

Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of over 120 innovative Tech companies that are listed on Euronext markets and comply with a number of financial and non-financial criteria. The initiative aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders.

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, [email protected]

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91 51 00 00, [email protected]

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

