AKERBP: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

TRONDHEIM, Norway, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker BP ASA will be held on Thursday 11 April 2019 at 10:00 (CET) at Akerkvartalet, Oksenøyveien 10 (building B), Lysaker, Norway.

Notice of the annual general meeting is attached hereto.

Enroll to Annual General Meeting 2019:

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=0788d61cfb935a6a4f973834351bca4ce2e4cd04&validTo=1557561600000&oppdragsId=20190314VPQ2JNU0

All documents to be processed in the meeting will be made available on www.akerbp.com

Aker BP Notice of AGM 2019

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Kjetil Bakken

VP Investor Relations

tel.: +47-918-89-889

Media contact:

Ole-Johan Faret

Press Spokesman

tel.: +47-402-24-217

