AKERBP: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
Mar 20, 2019, 02:53 ET
TRONDHEIM, Norway, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker BP ASA will be held on Thursday 11 April 2019 at 10:00 (CET) at Akerkvartalet, Oksenøyveien 10 (building B), Lysaker, Norway.
Notice of the annual general meeting is attached hereto.
Enroll to Annual General Meeting 2019:
https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=0788d61cfb935a6a4f973834351bca4ce2e4cd04&validTo=1557561600000&oppdragsId=20190314VPQ2JNU0
All documents to be processed in the meeting will be made available on www.akerbp.com
Contacts:
Investor contact:
Kjetil Bakken
VP Investor Relations
tel.: +47-918-89-889
Media contact:
Ole-Johan Faret
Press Spokesman
tel.: +47-402-24-217
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/akerbp--notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2019,c2766905
The following files are available for download:
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/2766905/a61c4102c266b254.pdf
|
Aker BP Notice of AGM 2019
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
Share this article