Akeyless Launches External Secrets Manager, Adding "Bring Your Own Vault" Capabilities to Multi-Cloud Environments

External Secrets Manager provides centralized governance, control and visibility of organizations' secrets and will reduce the risk of attacks without the need to migrate credentials, certificates or keys

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless Security , the leading provider of SaaS secrets management, announced the launch of External Secrets Manager (ESM). This new capability will centralize governance and control of enterprise credentials, certificates and keys, securing machine identities without requiring the migration of secrets or the removal of existing point solutions.

Enterprises that leverage hybrid multi-cloud environments frequently use dedicated secrets management point solutions for each environment. However, this siloed approach prevents security teams from standardized rotation policies, as well as centralized auditing and governance. Akeyless ESM empowers enterprise security teams by providing these capabilities, enabling the unified access control that today's enterprises require for security and compliance.

"We've found that siloed secrets management is all too common among larger organizations with diverse teams and systems. This can cause numerous risks for these organizations, who lack the central governance they need," said Oded Hareven, CEO and co-founder of Akeyless. "By joining these previously siloed solutions, the External Secrets Manager will increase visibility and compliance immediately, lowering migration efforts and further simplifying secrets security."

Akeyless ESM centralizes secrets management by acting as a bridge for all external secrets managers. No copies of existing secrets are ever made or stored, but they can all be managed and automatically updated according to rules set within the Akeyless platform. With no need to migrate secrets, connecting to ESM is instant, making secrets kept in tools across the organization's environment accessible via the Akeyless platform. Any secret creation, update, or access that occurs via ESM is tracked centrally by Akeyless and included in a log that is visible via the central dashboard and can be easily exported for audit purposes.

Connection to ESM is supported for vaults including AWS Secrets Manager, Azure Key Vault, GCP Secret Manager, and Kubernetes.

