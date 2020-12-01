Akhlaq Ahmed Joins Ankura's Forensic Investigations Practice as a Senior Managing Director

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce that Akhlaq Ahmed has joined the company as a Senior Managing Director. Based in London, Mr. Ahmed augments Ankura's forensic investigations practice with extensive specialist accounting investigation expertise. He leads investigations and compliance programs that assist clients with addressing regulatory inquiries, financial reporting and technical accounting issues and uses forensic technology and data analytics to conduct investigations.

"In the current environment, a sophisticated understanding of how best to utilize technology and conduct a complete and thorough investigation is imperative to meeting the challenges facing our multi-national clients," said Simon Michaels, Chairman of EMEA & APAC at Ankura. "Akhlaq's experience working with clients across public and private sectors, as well as his work with regulators and law enforcement agencies, deepens our team's capacity to leverage forensic technology and data analytics to resolve disputes, ensure compliance and recover lost funds for our clients."

Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Ahmed led the regional forensic and investigations practices for a number of global accountancies. His professional experience spans a wide array of forensic matters, including investigations of fraudulent contracts, procurement compliance, investigations of Ponzi schemes and investor fraud and conducting compliance risk assessments for anti-bribery and corruption. Mr. Ahmed has also helped clients worldwide recover millions of pounds sterling of funds lost through fraud and regularly counsels clients on post investigation support, anti-fraud training and fraud risk mitigation plans.

"Together with my colleagues at Ankura, I look forward to advancing the impact of our investigative services across the industries and geographies we serve," said Mr. Ahmed. "I'm excited to work with a talented group of forensics and technology professionals in providing innovative solutions that help our clients prevent fraud and ensure strict adherence to the highest operating, financial reporting and ethical standards across their global enterprises."

Mr. Ahmed is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He holds a Master of Science in Management Science and Operational Research from the Warwick Business School as well as a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with First Class Honours from the University of Warwick.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise, strategy and execution. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

