Akima Appoints Chris Jenkins as President of Construction & Security Solutions Group

News provided by

Akima

08 Feb, 2024, 10:31 ET

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima announced today that Chris Jenkins has been named the president of the company's construction & security solutions group. Jenkins will focus on growth objectives and the expansion of Akima's capabilities into new markets, customers, and opportunities.

Prior to this appointment, Jenkins served as chief administrative officer, supervising the daily operations, strategies, and policies of the Akima portfolio of companies. Jenkins joined Akima in 2006, serving in numerous positions over his tenure including president of SAVA Workforce Solutions.  He brings more than 30 years of government and civilian leadership experience to the company. 

"Chris is a respected leader with an impressive track record of operational excellence and continuous process improvement," said Bill Monet, President & CEO of Akima. "I look forward to accelerated growth in this business sector under Chris's leadership."

Jenkins began his career in the U.S. Army, serving in a myriad of law enforcement roles across the globe including Military Police, Field Forensic Computer Examiner, Special Agent, Operations, and Special Agent-in-Charge.

Jenkins has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration.  

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and has remained in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors since 2021. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

SOURCE Akima

Also from this source

Akima Named an American Legion's 'Employer of the Year' For Helping Veterans Transition to Civilian Careers

Akima today announced that the company was named an American Legion's "Employer of the Year" in the large business category, citing significant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.