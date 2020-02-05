Akima Appoints Doug Dudley as Director of Air Force Cyber Programs

"Doug's 28-plus years of experience with Air Force data-driven IT programs is invaluable to Akima," said Juvy McCarthy, President of Akima's Technology Solutions and Products Group. "His experience directing successful enterprise engineering, integration, and cyber programs will help Akima ensure our solutions continue to provide direct value to the Air Force."

Dudley joins Akima after retiring from the Air Force as Commander of the Air Force Network Integration Center. In collaboration with Headquarters Air Combat Command, and 24th Air Force, Dudley oversaw efforts to support warfighters with decision-quality information and technical expertise required to deploy air, space, and cyberspace systems onto the Air Force network. His leadership of the Air Force's Office 365 migration effort moved over 750,000 accounts to the cloud, making it the largest Office 365 deployment in the world.

Dudley's introduction of agile methodologies into organizational processes resulted in a 44 percent reduction in the time required to produce version releases for software applications. Prior to commanding AFNIC, Dudley served as the Director of Communications and Chief Information Officer at Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

"Akima has a strong history of partnership with the Air Force providing excellent IT and cyber security solutions and I am excited to join the team," said Dudley. "I served the Air Force with pride in a number of technology leadership roles, and now I look forward to continuing my focus on IT modernization, sustainment, and security to support our nation's warfighters."

Akima will be participating as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming AFCEA Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium in Colorado Springs, CO February 3 – 6. The event provides a national forum for industry and government to work together to help solve the challenges of cybersecurity, community cyber readiness, and national defense.

