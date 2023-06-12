Akima Awarded $199.77 Million Contract to Provide Base Operations Support at Keesler Air Force Base

Akima

12 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

Will provide a range of operational support to include civil engineering, supply and logistics to the 81st Training Wing in Biloxi, MS

HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima Intra-Data today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide base operations support (BOS) for the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base (KAFB) in Biloxi, MS. The contract has a value of $199.77 million over seven years if all options are exercised.

"We are proud to continue our support to the U.S. Air Force delivering the base operations critical to KAFB achieving their mission objectives." said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "With decades of experience at other Air Education Training Command bases and installations, this award demonstrates the confidence the Air Force continues to show in Akima as a trusted partner."

KAFB is home to the 81st Civil Engineering Squadron and the 81st Training Wing, as well as the 2nd Air Force, 403rd Wing, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, and Mathies Non-Commissioned Officer Academy. The 81st Training Wing makes KAFB a leading joint training installation, instructing not only U.S. Air Force, but also Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and civilian federal agency personnel.

Akima will provide a broad range of BOS services to include installation management, operations management, installation engineering, grounds maintenance, emergency management, vertical transportation equipment, supply/logistics services, community services, human resources, and weather services.

The contract was awarded by the 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio in Randolph, TX.

About Akima Intra-Data (AID)

As a small business wholly owned by an Alaska Native Corporation, AID provides comprehensive base operations and logistics services designed to keep installations running smoothly so customers can focus on their missions. Whether the job calls for maintenance of roads or managing multi-billion dollar inventories in secure warehouses, AID has the right people, the right solution, and the right price. To learn more, visit www.akimaintradata.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 9,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

SOURCE Akima

