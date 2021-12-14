Akima Company Wins Five General Services Administration ASTRO Contract Awards Tweet this

The ASTRO contract was awarded according to 10 functional domain areas, known as "pools," which are each supported by a unique set of primes. Lynxnet was awarded prime positions for mission operations, systems integration and development, aviation, ground, and maritime.

Sponsored by DoD, the ASTRO contract is managed by GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM). ASTRO's scope includes services to research, develop, maintain, and operate manned, optionally manned and unmanned platforms and robotics systems. The program focuses on providing the DoD innovative, future technology, products, solutions, and capabilities across all domains as the Department operationalizes convergence.

About Lynxnet

Lynxnet is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. Lynxnet offers agile solutions and easily scalable teams that utilize proven best practice models and quick response strategies required by today's government departments and agencies. Through collaboration with our clients and their key personnel, Lynxnet ensures services and solutions are strictly aligned with business processes and desired program and mission outcomes.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

