Newest Akima subsidiary will accelerate growth in government aerospace market

HERNDON, Va., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a premier provider of products and services to the federal government, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pinnacle Solutions, Inc. (Pinnacle), a leading provider of innovative training and sustainment products and services to defense customers around the globe.

Akima completes acquisition of Pinnacle Solutions.

"We are thrilled to add Pinnacle's innovative technology solutions and capabilities to the Akima family," said Bill Monet, President and CEO of Akima. "Pinnacle's talented people and commitment to their customer's mission complements Akima's value-driven culture. Pinnacle will significantly enhance our ability to serve our aerospace customers."

The acquisition expands Akima's aviation and training capabilities in the defense market and will further enable the company to provide significant value to our customers in the demanding aerospace industry. Pinnacle brings differentiated mission readiness capabilities, as well as a talented workforce of 500 employees, which will add momentum and innovation to Akima's support for customer missions.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Pinnacle provides aviation operations and maintenance services; flight operations and training services; and develops state-of-the-art training products and services for air, ground, unmanned, and maritime platforms. Pinnacle Solutions will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, with Tina Tucker retaining her role as President of the company.

"The closing of this transaction represents the beginning of a new chapter for Pinnacle, and we are excited for what the future holds," said Tucker. "We believe our deep expertise, network, and strong market position will help accelerate Akima's growth and drive greater value for its customers and employees."

Pinnacle was recently awarded a seat on the U.S. Air Force $32.5 billion Training Systems Acquisition IV IDIQ contract. Under this multi-award contract, Pinnacle will have the opportunity to provide for the analysis, design, development, production, installation, integration, testing, and sustainment of Air Force training systems.

About Pinnacle Solutions

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Pinnacle is an innovative, solution-focused company providing advanced simulation and training solutions; flight operations and training services; training content development in virtual reality, augmented reality, and web-based systems; aircraft maintenance; and technical publications development and sustainment a wide variety of customers, including all Department of Defense components; Special Operations Forces; international militaries; and educational institutions. To learn more visit www.pinnaclesolutionsinc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 9,500 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

