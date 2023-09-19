Akima Named an American Legion's 'Employer of the Year' For Helping Veterans Transition to Civilian Careers

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that the company was named an American Legion's "Employer of the Year" in the large business category, citing significant efforts and strategy in veteran recruitment. As of August 2023, more than 25% of Akima's workforce are veterans. 

The American Legion recognized Akima's efforts to ease the transition from military to civilian life at an awards ceremony on August 30.

"At Akima, we are proud to offer veterans multiple opportunities to continue serving their country by supporting federal government clients with their unique skills and experience," said Bill Monet, President and CEO of Akima. "Our company is focused on employee development and providing career opportunities within the organization. Veterans who join our company can apply and enhance their skills while exploring different career paths. Additionally, our veteran employees who have made the transition to civilian life often help recruit and mentor transitioning veterans."

Akima uses various veteran-specific placement programs and partners with organizations like Hire Heroes and GI Jobs to attract veteran candidates. They use email blasts, webinars, virtual job fairs, and online platforms to connect with potential candidates and introduce them to job opportunities within the Akima portfolio companies.

Approximately 200,000 veterans leave the military each year and often face difficulties finding suitable employment after their service. Despite this, studies have shown that veterans provided with the right resources are able to transition their skills learned in the military into civilian careers.

"Military veterans possess leadership skills, problem-solving capabilities, a strong work ethic, teamwork skills, and the ability to remain calm under pressure," said Monet. "In addition to these strengths, their ability to foster a culture of discipline, accountability, collaboration, and unity in an organization makes them ideal candidates for civilian and government positions."

About American Legion
The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members and more than 12,000 posts in communities throughout America. The American Legion, established by an act of Congress in 1919, was instrumental in getting the original GI Bill through Congress and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Today, the organization is active throughout the United States, supporting current military personnel and veterans, sponsoring American Legion Baseball, Boys State, Oratorical Contests and other activities for youth, and pushing for the adoption of a constitutional amendment to prohibit desecration of the U.S. flag.

About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with over 10,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.  

