Akima Names Jonathan Peppard as VP of Strategic Capture

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a premier provider of products and services to the federal government, announced today the appointment of Jonathan Peppard as vice president of strategic capture. In this role, Peppard will lead Akima's efforts to capture new business growth opportunities focused on technology solutions and services. Peppard's leadership will be crucial to driving competitive growth and maximizing gross margins by leveraging Akima's complete portfolio of robust solutions.

Jonathan Peppard, VP of Strategic Capture, Akima

"Peppard's extensive expertise in business development and technology solutions, combined with his proven track record in the Federal defense and intelligence sectors, will be a major asset as we continue to expand Akima's capabilities in digital and IT markets," said Bill Monet, president and CEO of Akima. "He has a natural ability to connect with clients and deliver tailored solutions that meet their needs. I am confident his leadership will create new opportunities and strengthen our relationships across the industry."

In his role, he will lead business development initiatives around various project lifecycles for defense and federal agencies, including digital modernization; digital engineering; enterprise-scale live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) training; command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR); as well as emerging technologies including generative artificial intelligence and robotic process automation.

With 27 years of expertise in capture management, business development, and program management, Peppard has been instrumental in supporting numerous defense and intelligence programs vital to national security. Over the course of his career, he has successfully led the capture of more than $3.5 billion in direct contract awards. Peppard also holds esteemed certifications in capture and program management from industry leaders such as Shipley Associates, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology, facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2024, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list of government contractors. Learn more at www.akima.com.

SOURCE Akima