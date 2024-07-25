Akima Secures $480 Million Contract to Strengthen U.S. Space Force's Satellite Operations

HERNDON, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima , a premier provider of products and services to the federal government, announced today that its subsidiary, Five Rivers Analytics , was awarded the Satellite Control Network Tracking Station Operations, Remote Site and Mission Partner Support (STORMS) contract to support the U.S. Space Force. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a 10-year period of performance and total contract value of $480 million if all options are exercised.

This contract will lean on Akima's expertise in delivering essential mission support services, as it undertakes the operation and maintenance of the Space Force's primary Satellite Control Network (SCN). Operational support encompasses SCN maintenance, transportable assets management, cybersecurity, routine system administration, and Communications Security (COMSEC) functions. The SCN is a pivotal system comprising 19 globally distributed antennas. It is crucial for the launch and daily control of U.S. government satellites—a backbone for defense and intelligence operations.

"We're thrilled to support the U.S. Space Force in this significant endeavor," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering, and Technology Group. "Our partnership with the U.S. Space Force underscores our commitment to enhancing the Satellite Control Network's operational efficiency and resilience. By integrating emerging technology and expanding system capabilities, we're not only bolstering national defense and intelligence but also paving the way for revolutionary advancements in space operations."

With initiatives aligning with Government Accountability Office recommendations, the Space Force's efforts to enhance SCN capacity through the STORMS contract set the stage for significant advancements in satellite control and space defense operations.

"This new partnership with the Space Force marks a pivotal step forward in Akima's role as a leader in mission-critical support services for national defense, space exploration, and digital transformation within government," said Greene.

About Five Rivers Analytics, an Akima Company

As an SBA-certified, 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, Five Rivers Analytics is helping the Department of Defense and other federal agencies streamline operations in support of an increasingly fast paced, complex, and dynamic digital environment. We are proud to support the mission critical IT, communications, and security efforts of our customers. To learn more, visit www.fiveriversanalytics.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology, facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and has remained in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors since 2021. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com .

SOURCE Akima