Akima Secures $750M Contract to Bolster U.S. Air Force IT Modernization Initiatives

HERNDON, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a premier provider of products and services to the federal government, announced today that its subsidiary Akima Global Technology (AGT) was selected as one of two awardees on the Communications and Enterprise IT Support Services (COMET) IDIQ contract to support the U.S. Air Force. The award has a 10-year period of performance and a total contract value of $750 million.

"We're thrilled to announce our latest project in partnership with the U.S. Air Force. A true testament to AGT's dedication to strengthening our nation's armed forces through swift and secure IT service optimization," said Juvy McCarthy, President of Akima's Technology Solutions and Products Group. "By strategically modernizing the Air Force's IT efforts, we'll aid the USAF in doing what it does best: accomplishing the impossible each and every day."

Through this contract, AGT will operate a 24/7/365 service desk supporting over 4,500 employees across 37 separate networks; manage lifecycle replacement of associated IT hardware and equipment; operate VTC facilities and conference centers; develop and support IT service management practices and procedures; and provide cybersecurity support to include software vulnerability testing, cybersecurity policy/process/training, cybersecurity compliance management, network auditing, and end-point security for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center's IT enterprise.

These services will be delivered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio and Springfield Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio; and are scheduled for completion by February 2034.

About Akima Global Technology

Akima Global Technology (AGT) is a small business wholly owned by Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation, delivering trusted technology services and solutions for the federal government and commercial customers. AGT provides the swiftest and most secure path to IT service optimization, continuously explores new technologies, and partners with leading edge commercial enterprises to deliver unique and innovative IT solutions. The company is an Oracle Gold Partner and a VMware Premier Solution Provider. To learn more about AGT, visit www.akimaglobaltechnology.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology, facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and has remained in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors since 2021. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

