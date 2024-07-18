Akima Secures $78.9 Million Army Contract for Fire and Emergency Services Logistics Support

HERNDON, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima , a premier provider of products and services to federal agencies, announced today that its subsidiary Akima Intra-Data (AID) was awarded a $78.9 million contract by the U.S. Army for fire and emergency services logistics support at Fort Irwin, California.

AID will collaborate closely with the U.S. Army to deliver full-spectrum facilities and logistics services that improve the Army's mission readiness, support emergency services in the region to include 24-hour fire suppression, dispatching, and operations personnel as well as fire prevention and inspection personnel.

"Fort Irwin stands as a shining example of a military community that takes a proactive and forward-thinking stance towards emergency services and wildfire preparedness," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "As a new partner in providing critical emergency services support and logistics expertise to Fort Irwin, Akima remains committed to safeguarding military personnel, their families, and the surrounding communities from the devastating effects of wildfires and other emergencies."

Fort Irwin, in California's Mojave Desert, is home to the U.S. Army's National Training Center, where the Department of Emergency Services prepares for and supports emergency responses to man-made and natural disasters, such as wildfires. The Mojave and Colorado deserts in Southern California are becoming increasingly susceptible to wildfires due to the increasing levels of invasive grasses and dry underbrush in the region.

"As wildfires pose significant threats to California's communities and ecosystems, integrating advanced fire and emergency logistics and supply chain support will remain vital to mitigating their impact," said Rauer.

About Akima Intra-Data

As a small business wholly owned by Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation, Akima Intra-Data (AID) provides comprehensive base operations and logistics services designed to keep installations running smoothly so customers can focus on their missions. Whether the job calls for full-spectrum facilities, maintenance, and repair or managing multi-billion dollar inventories in secure warehouses, AID has the right people, the right solution, and the right price. To learn more about AID, visit www.akimaintradata.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise delivering comprehensive solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors for the last three years. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

