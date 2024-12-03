Akima Sets Benchmark for Veteran Hiring With 2025 Military Friendly® Designation

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a premier provider of products and services to the federal government, has been awarded the 2025 Military Friendly® designation. This recognition underscores Akima's commitment to supporting veterans' transitions into the civilian workforce. G.I. Jobs® magazine will feature Akima in the 2025 Military Friendly® Employers section of its Winter issue and on www.militaryfriendly.com.

Military Friendly 2025 Bronze Employer

"The 'Military Friendly' label is more than just a designation—it's a promise," said Bill Monet, Akima President & CEO. "This promise is backed by Akima's actionable veteran hiring initiatives, such as tailored onboarding programs to address the challenges veterans face during their career transitions after military service. We are proud to receive this designation and to provide veterans with meaningful, rewarding career opportunities, reflecting our gratitude and honoring their service in a tangible way."

The Military Friendly® designation is granted to companies that demonstrate exceptional dedication to recruiting, hiring, and training former military personnel.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation the have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks," said Kayla Lopez, senior director of partnerships at Military Friendly®. "We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen."

One of the most immediate hurdles for veterans when re-entering the workforce is securing stable and meaningful employment. Despite possessing a wealth of skills and experience, many veterans struggle to translate their military credentials into qualifications recognized by civilian employers. Vocational training programs and employment initiatives are expanding, but significant gaps persist, leaving many veterans facing economic instability.

Over 26% of employees at Akima are veterans, and 42% of its active contracts are with the U.S. military. Akima also plays a crucial role as a partner in the Defense Department's SkillBridge Program. This initiative aims to equip service members who leave the military with critical skills and hands-on training essential for thriving in the civilian workforce.

At Akima, veterans currently hold positions across various sectors, including as security officers, intel analysts, cybersecurity experts, cloud architects, aircraft mechanics, and engineering technicians. Akima also provides mentorship with experienced veterans, community engagement through veteran-focused events around the U.S., career development resources for continuous learning, and internal networks for mutual support among veteran employees.

Institutions earning the 22nd annual Military Friendly® Employers designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the Military Friendly® survey. VIQTORY determined methodology, criteria and weightings with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and the promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2024, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list of government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

SOURCE Akima