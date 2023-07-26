Akima Subsidiary Awarded Contract to Support Ninth Air Force

News provided by

Akima

26 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

RiverTech will provide critical operational planning in support of U.S. Central Command requirements

HERNDON, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a contract to provide critical operational planning, systems engineering, global force management, training, and integration services to the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Director of Operations, A3, Operational Planning Teams, in direct support of U.S. Central Command requirements. The award has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $11 million if all options are exercised.

"This newest contract adds to RiverTech's broader portfolio of programs that provide direct, strategic operational planning support to U.S. Army Central Command and U.S. Army Futures Command," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "We are honored to partner with the Ninth Air Force to assist them with planning and operational functions as part of their larger, integrated campaign to deter and defeat regional aggressors and global competitors."

The contract was awarded under the OASIS Small Business Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Pool 1 contract. RiverTech will develop technical input for the Joint Operations Plans and execution system and will facilitate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and electronic warfare planning. In support of this mission, RiverTech subject matter experts will also provide command and control incident response management, order of battle database management, systems engineering for the Joint Data Network, and improved exercise planning and training support.

About RiverTech, an Akima Company
RiverTech is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. At RiverTech, we are dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to our customers' complex operational and mission challenges. Our teams deliver wide-ranging services from mission support to enterprise IT services, enabling information and communications dominance and superior command and control of forces across the globe. To learn more visit www.rivertechllc.com.

About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with over 9,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.  

SOURCE Akima

Also from this source

Akima Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

John Arnold Appointed General Manager of Akima Global Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.