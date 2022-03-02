Akima Subsidiary RiverTech Names Jason Goodfriend as General Manager

Goodfriend has over 20 years of experience running large and small businesses in the government sector. His background includes developing and executing market growth strategies, managing major government contracts, and leading effective cross-functional teams.

"Jason's experience in strategy development, business planning, and operations management will aid him in his new leadership role," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group." With his significant industry and market experience, we are certain Jason will further energize the growth of RiverTech."

Prior to his time with Akima, Goodfriend served as the President of Illuminate Mission Solutions, where he led the company through small business graduation, acquisition integration, and incorporating new high-end technical capabilities into its core classified intelligence and mission focused service offerings. Previously, he had also served in various leadership roles with BAE Systems.

"I am honored that Akima has provided me the opportunity to lead RiverTech and continue to evolve the organization into new markets and deliver our expanding capabilities," said Goodfriend. "I look forward to building on the company's many achievements and delivering mission-focused value to our customers across the globe."

About RiverTech, an Akima Company

RiverTech is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. At RiverTech, we are dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to our customers' complex operational and mission challenges. Our teams deliver wide-ranging services from mission support, to enterprise IT services, enabling information and communications dominance and superior command and control of forces across the globe. To learn more visit www.rivertechllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

