Akima Subsidiary Secures Contract with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to Modernize IT Infrastructure, Bolster National Defense

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima , a premier provider of products and services to the federal government, announced today that its subsidiary, Akima Systems Engineering (ASE), has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) to modernize critical IT and communications infrastructure that is crucial for national security. The contract has a total value of $55M and five-year period of performance, if all options are exercised.

USINDOPACOM's contract with ASE aims to enhance its Common Computing Environment (CCE) through emerging communication and IT technology. These services span systems engineering, network and telecommunication management, information protection, cyber defense, application development, electronic key management, and project and information management.

"Akima Systems Engineering is committed to enhancing and modernizing the defense communications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific theater, recognizing our crucial duty to protect national security using emerging IT and communications technology," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "This new partnership will strengthen the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Common Computing Environment, directly aiding their mission of maintaining peace and security throughout a strategically important region."

Headquartered at Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, USINDOPACOM, one of the United States' six geographic Unified Combatant Commands, oversees a vast area of responsibility stretching from the U.S. west coast to India and from Antarctica to the North Pole. Its mission, crucial for maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, relies on secure, reliable, and resilient voice, data, and video communications systems, which are becoming increasingly vital amid rising geopolitical tensions and evolving cyber threats.

About Akima Systems Engineering

As an SBA-certified 8(a) company wholly owned by an Alaska Native Corporation, Akima Systems Engineering (ASE) is a strategic partner for solutions in maritime IT, and systems engineering and integration across the Department of Defense. From supporting legacy environments, to building the systems of tomorrow, the C5ISR and mission experts at Akima Systems Engineering (ASE) stand ready to help improve operational performance at a reasonable and sustainable cost. To learn more, visit https://www.akima.com/opcos/akima-systems-engineering/.





About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2024, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list of government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

SOURCE Akima