AKJ Named Best Hedge Fund Platform for 5th Time

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AK Jensen Group Limited ("AKJ"), the leading provider of turnkey trading and infrastructure solutions for fund managers, has won the 2021 HFM European Services award for Best Hedge Fund Platform. This marks the fifth time in the past 6 years that AKJ has received this award.

AKJ first developed its hedge fund platform in 2012, providing a full-service offering for fund managers including fund formation, legal and regulatory infrastructure, trading systems, back office support, and seed capital. The company expanded into digital assets in 2016 and evolved into a full-scale crypto ecosystem in 2018 through AKJ Crypto plc.

In discussing the award, Anders Kvamme Jensen, Chairman and Founder of AKJ, said: "We have spent the past 10 years continuously refining and improving our hedge fund platform solution. What we now offer to clients is light years ahead of where we were when we won our first Best Hedge Fund Platform award back in 2016. Our goal remains serving our clients by continuing to reset our own expectations on what we can accomplish for them."

Neal Mitra, CEO of AKJ Crypto plc, added: "I'm happy to see the marketplace recognize the sustained quality of our product offering. We work hard to stay ahead of the curve, never more so than with our rapid expansion into crypto. By developing a token-driven hedge fund ecosystem alongside our traditional offering, we seek to ensure that our fund clients lead the market and stay poised to benefit as all assets eventually become digital."

About AK Jensen Group and AKJ Crypto

AK Jensen Group Limited and its subsidiaries, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$18 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.

AKJ Crypto plc provides a full-service platform for crypto hedge fund managers and diversified participation for institutional investors, through the AKJ Token, in the crypto economy.

For more information about AK Jensen Group please visit: https://www.akj.com.

SOURCE AK Jensen Group Limited