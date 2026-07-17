Akko Launches New U1 Switch Series, Debuting with Creamy Yellow U1

SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Akko approaches its 10th anniversary, the brand introduces U1 Series mechanical keyboard switches. As Akko's next-generation switch lineup, the U1 Series is built around material innovation, structural refinement, and acoustic tuning, aiming to deliver a polished typing experience.

Akko U1 Switch Series

Across the series, U1 switches feature a newly engineered POM-blend material. While retaining the self-lubricating properties of POM, the material improves smoothness and consistency, bringing a cleaner sound profile and a refined typing feel. A redesigned cylindrical stem and optimized rail structure help each keystroke sound more focused and lower-pitched, with a thocky character, while reducing rail contact area. Paired with an upgraded POM top housing, the design suppresses spring ping and unwanted resonance. Each switch is precision factory-lubed to reduce dry friction out of the box, allowing users to enjoy a smooth, stable feel without manual lubrication.

Creamy Yellow U1 also receives dedicated internal structural upgrades. This U1 version combines the crisp character of the V3 version with the deeper sound of the V5 version, balancing different preferences for switch acoustics. Its optimized structure delivers more stable performance across keyboard configurations, making it suitable for entry-level users exploring custom keyboards while improving compatibility. Through a specially designed light-guiding column for diffusion, the switch reduces light loss and dark areas, creating brighter, more even RGB effects across compatible PCBs. Packaging has also been upgraded to a standard 100-switch box, making it more convenient for switch replacement, spare use, storage, and bulk assembly across mainstream keyboard layouts, while improving efficiency and reducing packaging waste.

More U1 Series upgrades include Creamy Purple U1, which optimizes stem stability and noise control for a clearer tactile feel and purer sound; Piano U1, an upgraded version of the V3 Pro Piano switch with improved smoothness and stability for linear-switch users; and Crystal Silver U1, a new linear switch designed for fast actuation and responsive rebound in gaming scenarios.

According to Akko's product team, an excellent switch is shaped by materials, structure, sound, and feel working together. Creamy Yellow U1 marks the beginning of the U1 ecosystem. Akko also plans to introduce silent-oriented products and will apply U1 switches to upcoming keyboards, including 5075 V5 and more V5 Series products.

The U1 Series switches are available through Akko's global sales channels. For more information, please visit akkogear.eu and akkogear.de.

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