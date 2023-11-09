Akkodis Positioned as Global Leader by Zinnov for its ER&D and Digital Engineering Services

News provided by

Akkodis

09 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

Zinnov Zones ratings recognize Akkodis' capabilities in several categories, including ER&D Services, Digital Engineering Services, Data & AI Engineering Services, Automotive, Aerospace and Electrification.

ZURICH, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and the tech business of the Adecco Group, is delighted to announce that it has been rated as a leader in the 2023 Zinnov Zones for ER&D and Digital Engineering Services Ratings. Zinnov, a leading global management consulting firm conducted a 360-degree evaluation of around 60 of the top service providers as part of their annual ratings, assessing these firms' prowess and scalability across the ER&D value chain.

Continue Reading
Zinnov Zones 2023, Leadership Zone, ER&D and Digital Engineering Services
Zinnov Zones 2023, Leadership Zone, ER&D and Digital Engineering Services

These ratings are considered to be the gold standard in the global ER&D and Digital Engineering market which enables business leaders across verticals to identify strong partners for faster and more efficient deployment of ER&D-led services initiatives around the world. They provide a comprehensive view of the global ER&D space and the assessment is further distilled across categories to provide a vertical, horizontal and geography lens-based view.

In the Zinnov Zones for ER&D and Digital Engineering Services 2023 Ratings, Zinnov recognized Akkodis as a leader in the overall Digital Engineering Services category, Data & AI Engineering Services category, as well as for its industry capabilities across Aerospace, Automotive and Electrification. The ratings also recognized Akkodis as a leader in ER&D Services category exhibiting notable performance in the Europe region.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Zinnov as a global leader in ER&D Services." said Jan Gupta, President, Akkodis. "This rating reflects Akkodis' commitment to enabling organizations around the world to accelerate and advance in their digital transformation by leveraging the power of the Smart Industry. Our engineering and tech experts are passionate about working side-by-side with clients and partners to co-create solutions and services, at the pace and scale that's needed to help them navigate disruption, increase performance, and stay ahead of the game."

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov commented, "Akkodis' commitment to innovation and their deep expertise in incorporating cutting-edge technologies like AI, data analytics, and IoT in manufacturing-intensive sectors, set them apart. Their global delivery network, end-to-end solutions in future mobility, and impressive track record in delivering large-scale e-mobility services, have solidified Akkodis' position as an Automotive ER&D leader. Their strategic investments in cybersecurity, Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), and sustainable technologies have positioned them as top contenders well entrenched in the leadership zone, of the 2023 ER&D and Digital Engineering Zinnov Zones ratings."

About Akkodis 

Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. We enable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting, Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part of the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world's industries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve major challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility, to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion and diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combine best-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposeful innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineering a Smarter Future Together. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook Twitter

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

Media contacts

Rebecca Bleasdale
Group SVP, Head of Communications, Akkodis
M. +41786432613
E. [email protected]

Lisa Bushka
VP, External Communications, Akkodis
M. +18604630770
E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269550/Zinnov_Zones_2023.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269549/Akkodis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Akkodis

Also from this source

Zinnov positioniert Akkodis als globalen Führer für seine ER&D und Digital Engineering-Dienstleistungen

Zinnov positioniert Akkodis als globalen Führer für seine ER&D und Digital Engineering-Dienstleistungen

Akkodis, ein globales Unternehmen für digitales Engineering und das Tech-Geschäft der Adecco Group, freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es in den...
Akkodis posicionado como líder global por Zinnov por sus servicios de ingeniería digital y ER&D

Akkodis posicionado como líder global por Zinnov por sus servicios de ingeniería digital y ER&D

Akkodis, una empresa global de ingeniería digital y el negocio de tecnología de Adecco Group, se complace en anunciar que ha sido calificada como...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.