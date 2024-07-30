Akto Launches Industry-Leading gRPC API Security Capabilities at Black Hat USA 2024

Akto sets a new standard in API protection with advanced gRPC security features, introduced at Black Hat USA 2024.

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akto, the pioneer in API security solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its industry-leading gRPC API security capabilities at Black Hat 2024.

95% of application security teams in large organizations have encountered security problems in production APIs, with a significant portion of these issues relating to the complexity and challenges of securing modern API protocols like gRPC.

As the leading proactive API Security Platform, Akto's mission to bring Shift Left API security to product teams for all APIs required solving the complex challenge of conducting automated testing for gRPC. Given that 20% of the world's applications run on gRPC APIs, it represents the most pressing need of the hour - a platform to secure ALL APIs.

For this, Akto is proud to announce that the platform enables application security teams to continuously monitor and test their gRPC APIs throughout the DevSecOps pipeline. The launch of these new gRPC capabilities comes fresh off the heels of Akto being named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for API Protection .

These exclusive gRPC-specific monitoring and test cases are tailored to address the unique challenges of securing gRPC APIs. This expands Akto's coverage of API types to REST, GraphQL, SOAP, JSON, and now gRPC.

Just days ahead of Black Hat USA, the Akto team expressed their enthusiasm in unveiling this solution at one of the largest and most important cybersecurity conferences in the world

"We are thrilled to launch our industry-leading gRPC API security capabilities at Black Hat 2024," said Ankita Gupta, CEO of Akto. "These innovations reflect our commitment to pushing the boundaries of API security and providing our clients with the most advanced, comprehensive, and Enterprise-grade API Security solutions available."

Enhanced Test Coverage for all gRPC APIs

Akto's CTO and co-founder Ankush Jain announced "By the nature of gRPC framework, there are exploits very specific to gRPC. We have added gRPC-specific templates that test your APIs for gRPC-specific vulnerabilities using our world's largest API Security test library database. We are one of the few vendors to capture gRPC traffic over HTTP/2 which is a relatively newer protocol."

This test library underscores Akto's unwavering commitment to building a deep platform that comprehensively addresses API security for enterprises. By supporting all kinds of complex API types (gRPC, REST, GraphQL, SOAP, and more) and cases, Akto sets a new benchmark in the industry, ensuring that our clients are equipped with the most advanced and thorough security solutions available.

For more information about Akto's gRPC API security capabilities, schedule a demo or visit their booth at Black Hat USA 2024.

Black Hat USA Booth:

Attendees of Black Hat 2024 can visit Akto at Booth SC509 in Startup City for live demonstrations of the new features and capabilities.

Black Hat attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Akto's security experts, ask questions, and gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in API security. Akto will be offering exclusive booth-only materials, including detailed FAQs, case studies, and whitepapers (in addition to some exclusive swag) to help attendees understand the full scope of the industry-leading API security platform.

The Akto team will also be presenting a session at BlackHat Arsenal 2024.

Title: 'Open Source LLM Security'

Date: August 8

Time: 11:25 am - 12:35 pm PT

Venue: Business Hall - Arsenal Station 7

The session is ideal for application security teams, cybersecurity professionals, developers, and anyone interested in learning about the latest API security advancements in the Gen-AI age.

To schedule a personalized demo with our team, please visit: https://www.akto.io/api-security-demo

About Akto: Akto is a leading provider of cutting-edge API Security solutions, dedicated to helping organizations protect their APIs in an ever-evolving threat landscape. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Akto delivers enterprise-grade security technologies that empower businesses to handle their APIs securely and efficiently.

Media Contact

Raaga Srinivas

Product Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+1 415-329-1415

SOURCE Akto